Fire and rescue

MARCH 16 to MARCH 17

Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke

3:40 to 4:12 a.m., 3305 Darnell Road.

First Responder-Paris

11:44 a.m. to 12:03 p.m., 1128 Clarksville St.

5:37 to 6:31 p.m., 5700 CR 45080.

Vehicle Crash with Injury

12:32 to 12:59 p.m., 3215 N. Main St.

Public Service

3:32 to 3:41 p.m., 4010 Miranda Drive.

