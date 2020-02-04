Sarah Marie Lindholm Anderson, 57, of Paris, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at her home.
Cremation was under the care and direction of Bright-Holland Funeral Home. A gathering of family and friends will be scheduled at a later date.
Sarah was born on July 6, 1962, in Minnesota. She worked a number of years in cabinet manufacturing at Rodgers Wade in Paris.
She was preceded in death by her husband, of 23 years, Teddy Wayne Anderson, on July 8, 2019.
Survivors include two sons, Nicholas James Autry and wife, Jacquelynn and their children, Kenzie Rose Autry and Bryce Gene Autry; James Ray Autry Sr. and wife, Brentley and their son, James Ray Autry Jr.; niece, Shawn Jerman and husband, Henry and their children, Victoria, Frankie, Kaidynce, Kyree and Jazlyn; nephew, Jesse Lindholm and wife, Valeria and his daughter, Shianne; niece, Jessica Lindholm and her children, Marissa, Kaylie and Mason; along with extended family and a host of friends.
The family would like to extend special appreciation to Dana O’Neal who was Sarah’s caretaker, and whose care and attention allowed Sarah to remain independent.
