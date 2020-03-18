paris isd logo

Paris ISD updates facility rental schedule

Paris ISD has updated its schedule of fees for the use of its facilities.

The move came Monday during a brief Board of Trustees meeting. Assistant Superintendent Gary Preston said it had been years since the fee schedule was updated. While there were no major changes, he said minor adjustments were to made to account for rising costs incurred by the district.

For information about renting school facilities, visit www.parisisd.net/254054_2 or call the district at 903-737-7473.

