Paris ISD updates facility rental schedule
Paris ISD has updated its schedule of fees for the use of its facilities.
The move came Monday during a brief Board of Trustees meeting. Assistant Superintendent Gary Preston said it had been years since the fee schedule was updated. While there were no major changes, he said minor adjustments were to made to account for rising costs incurred by the district.
For information about renting school facilities, visit www.parisisd.net/254054_2 or call the district at 903-737-7473.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.