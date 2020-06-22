Paris police responded to a disturbance in the 700 block of South Main Street at 3:18 p.m. Sunday, where it was reported that a man was at the door with a gun.
Officers found 33-year-old Andre Markiest Huff, of Clarksville, at the door holding a pistol. Huff complied with the officer’s demands to drop the weapon and was detained. It was later found that Huff had previous felony convictions for assault or family violence. Huff was arrested and charged with felon in possession of a firearm.
He was later taken to the Lamar County Jail. He remained there this morning without a set bond, according to online records.
Paris police charge man with felony theft
Paris police responding to a theft call in the 2400 block of North Main Street at 8:14 a.m. Friday have charged Charles Lee Fellors, 44, of Paris, with felony theft.
A witness told police the suspect was on the access road of Northeast Loop 286. Officers found Fellors there and found he was in possession of the stolen merchandise. During the investigation, officers learned Fellors had at least two previous convictions for theft so this charge was enhanced to a felony.
Fellors was taken to the Lamar County Jail, from which he was released the same day on a $7,500 bond.
Police say Paris man tried to evade arrest
Christopher Lee Davis, 43, of Paris, is charged with felony evading arrest after police said he tried to get away as officers tried to make contact with him.
Davis was found in the 200 block of North Main Street at 2:28 p.m. Sunday, and officers knew he had an outstanding felony motion to revoke probation warrant. David walked away as officers tried to make contact, police said, but after a short chase, Davis was detained in the 200 block of 1st Street NE.
Officers learned Davis had a previous conviction for evading arrest, which enhanced the current charge to a felony. Davis also is charged with resisting arrest.
Two arrested on outstanding warrants
Krystal Elaine Finch, 33, of Mesquite, was arrested at 1:24 p.m. Friday at the Lamar County Probation Office in the 4300 block of Bonham Street. Finch had an outstanding motion to adjudicate guilt warrant on a felony theft charge. She was later taken to the Lamar County Jail.
Clinton Lee Posey, 31, of Paris, was arrested at his residence at 12:16 a.m. Monday on two felony warrants charging him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The warrants stemmed from an investigation on June 16, where Posey is accused of shooting at two people in the 3700 block of Lamar Avenue. Posey was taken to the Lamar County Jail.
Police investigating weekend theft, disturbance
At 4:04 p.m. Friday, Paris police responded to a vehicle theft report in the 1700 block of East Cherry Street. It was reported that a family member had taken the vehicle without the owner's permission. The vehicle was found abandoned in Clarksville at around 7 p.m. The investigation continues.
Police also responded to a disturbance in the 800 block of 6th Street SW at 10:27 p.m. Sunday. It was reported that a 53-year-old man attempted to stab a 54-year-old man and broke out a taillight on a vehicle driven by the victim. No one was injured in the altercation, police said.
The suspect left the scene before the officers arrived, and the incident is under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 268 calls for service and arrested 10 people during the weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.