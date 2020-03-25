Norment Landers Insurance is closing its lobbies to the public to protect customers and staff from the spread of the coronavirus. The move is not expected to impact the company’s ability to assist customers as staff will remain available.
Payments may be made by phone with a debit or credit card or e-check. A drop box by the front door is also an option for forms and payments. E-sign is available for anything requiring a signature.
Phones will be answered, and emails will be monitored, the company said in a news release. Office hours will remain unchanged at 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
