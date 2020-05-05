There are five more Covid-19 cases in Lamar County, bringing the county's total of confirmed diagnoses to 76, according to the Paris-Lamar County Health District.
Seven cases are travel related. Sixty nine are considered community spread.
With the two deaths reported earlier today, there are three fatalities resulting from Covid-19 infection at Paris Healthcare Center, where 52 staff and residents have tested positive for the virus, the health district reported.
Nursing home testing has begun at several Paris homes, and results are returning, health district director Gina Prestridge said.
Nine people associated with Stillhouse nursing home have tested positive for the virus.
At Legends Healthcare and Rehab, 51 tests have returned negative. At Brentwood, 94 tests are negative.
Additional test results are pending for each nursing home, Prestridge said.
All positive patients have been notified and quarantined immediately, she added.
"It is imperative at this time that everyone continue to maintain social distancing and the Health District strongly recommends wearing masks in public places," Prestridge said.
Cases by age include:
- 10-19: 2 male 1 female
- 20-29: 1 male 4 females
- 30-39: 3 males 2 females
- 40-49: 1 male 5 females
- 50-59: 3 males 8 females
- 60-69: 13 males 11 females
- 70-79: 3 males 10 females
- 80 plus: 4 males 5 females
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.