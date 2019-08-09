AUG. 8 to AUG. 9
Paris Police Department
Christopher Wade Atteberry, 48: Violation of parole.
Zavontavion Jaquon Flowers, 22: Assault family/household member with previous conviction.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Kenneth Crittenden III, 18: Motion to adjudicate guilt/criminal mischief, $750 to $2,500.
Matthew Wayne Griffin, 34: Bond surrender/theft of property, $2,500 to $30,000.
Cordarrius DeMontre Easter, 22: Motion to adjudicate guilt/aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.
Constable Precinct 5
Halie Elizabeth Puyear, 24: Burglary of a habitation.
Jeremy Devin Hine, 25: Burglary of a habitation.
Department of Public Safety
Isack Friessen Harms, 35: Driving while intoxicated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.