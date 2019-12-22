What do the Ford, Darst and Collar families all have in common? They are lighthouses in the sea of Christmas hustle and bustle as all have put together elaborate, choreographed light shows that would wow Santa Claus himself.
Choreographed Christmas light shows feature thousands of lights and displays that flash in time with holiday music, which is usually broadcast a short distance so it can be played on a nearby vehicle’s radio. Brad Ford, John Darst and Chad Collar call themselves the Lightmasters, a moniker fairly earned through their devotion to their annual light shows.
Ford, who created “Lights for Darlene,” started the show to honor his mother, who had passed away just before seeing the Christmas lights go up in 2011.
“It was actually about 2009 when Mom got sick with cancer, and she was excited about seeing the lights. But she passed away in June of the year that I started the light show. So to me, it was kind of natural to do it in her memory,” he said.
Ford will often receive donations, which he gives to the American Cancer Society in his mother’s name. He spent three years prior to 2011 building the show behind the scenes, and he continues the tradition every year. Last year, he had 77,465 light bulbs on the grounds.
“To put it into perspective, if you went up to Walmart and say I need some lights, I’m just gonna buy a box, and I’m gonna put them up; that’s 770 of those boxes,” he said.
Ford has programmed over 20 songs, but for his weekend shows, which run from 5:30 p.m. to midnight instead of the weekday 5:30 to 11 p.m., he will set the track to three songs to allow traffic to flow faster.
It takes a lot of time and energy to create the crowd-pleasing show, and Ford’s commitment was tested this year.
“This year was a real test of my willpower because I had to quit racing when I was leading the championship points. Yeah, my friends said I was crazy,” he said with a laugh.
Ford may have one of the largest shows in Paris, but he has inspired others, including Darst, an electrical engineer and Paris resident. His light show has been running since 2013, and all the money he raises goes to support Lamar County Young Life.
“We encourage people that come and watch the show to contribute to Lamar County Young Life or to get involved,” he said.
Darst can spend more than 30 hours programming a three-minute song. Each year, he incorporates more songs into his display, and he now has 14 tracks. He’s even working on more.
“I do it for our family; my kids enjoy it,” he said. “And then, just being able to contribute to the community and have something where people can just go out and enjoy the lights like we love to.”
Darst’s light show runs from 5 to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Collar created “Collar Family Lights,” which runs from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday. On Friday and Saturday, it runs until 11 p.m.
“Sundays through Thursday, my kids go to bed so I have to turn the lights off so they can sleep,” Collar said with a smile.
He has been doing the show for three years, and he generally puts up his lights on Thanksgiving. He’ll take them down on New Years Day.
“It’s my wife and I, and our family loves Christmas. We’ve always liked Christmas lights. It’s become a hobby and something that’s fun for us to do and talk about. And I really enjoy it; I see cars all the time that are getting to enjoy it,” he said.
For those interested in creating a new family tradition or merely visiting, Lights for Darlene can be found on Williams Drive in Reno. The Darst Light Show is at 1035 31st St. SE in Paris. And the Collar Family Lights is at 5330 Briana Drive in Reno.
Paris Police Chief Bob Hundley recorded a message for the Darst Light Show, reminding visitors to always be courteous to other drivers, pull over onto the right side of the road, turn off any vehicle headlights and avoid blocking neighbor’s driveways.
