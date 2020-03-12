Thursday's expected storms

Though a fairly strong cap will hold across North and Central Texas for most of the day, isolated thunderstorms may still develop late Thursday afternoon along an approaching front and dryline. These storms may become strong to severe due to the good instability in place. Large hail and damaging winds would be the main severe threats. Though rain chances are expected to increase later Thursday night, the severe threats would actually decrease as instability wanes.

 National Weather Service

Good morning, Red River Valley!

Elevated showers are expected to develop as early as mid-morning today. Another slow-moving front will get pulled into North Texas while its associated surface low drifts eastward into the Midwest. This boundary will encounter greater moisture content than today's front and should be capable of initiating showers and thunderstorms as a result. The warm-sector ahead of the approaching front will be rather unstable and sufficiently sheared to allow for some storm organization. Strong storms are possible, with the potential for hail and strong winds.

Keep a weather eye out this afternoon and evening, and don't walk out the door without your umbrella.

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or klark.byrd@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.