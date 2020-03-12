Good morning, Red River Valley!
Elevated showers are expected to develop as early as mid-morning today. Another slow-moving front will get pulled into North Texas while its associated surface low drifts eastward into the Midwest. This boundary will encounter greater moisture content than today's front and should be capable of initiating showers and thunderstorms as a result. The warm-sector ahead of the approaching front will be rather unstable and sufficiently sheared to allow for some storm organization. Strong storms are possible, with the potential for hail and strong winds.
Keep a weather eye out this afternoon and evening, and don't walk out the door without your umbrella.
