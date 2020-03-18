3rd death in Texas of person with positive COVID-19 test

A group of coronavirus specimen collection units sit on the desk where Texas Governor Greg Abbott, center, addressed the coronavirus death of Patrick James who resided at the Texas Masonic Retirement Center. The press conference was held in the Arlington Emergency Management office in Arlington, Wednesday March 18, 2020.

Collin County health officials confirmed that a 64-year-old man who died Tuesday tested positive for the new coronavirus, according to a tweet Wednesday by Collin County Judge Chris Hill.

The test came back positive after the man's death. He was already in the hospital for an underlying condition, Hill said.

This is the third death from the new coronavirus in Texas in as many days. The first known novel coronavirus-related death was a man in his late 90s in Matagorda County. The second was a “senior adult” in Tarrant County.

There are already at least 95 known cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus discovered in late 2019, in the state — a number that’s expected to rise exponentially in the coming days as testing becomes more readily available.

