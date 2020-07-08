Mack Zoel Brawley, 29, of Powderly, Texas, passed away on July 5, 2020, in Paris.
Graveside services will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 9, 2020, in Red Hill Cemetery with Claud Hall and Chase Oliver officiating.
Mack was born on Sept. 26, 1990, to Tony Brawley and Bronis Louise Ramsey, in Paris, Texas. He married Gabrielle Garza on Sept. 30, 2017, in Meridian, Texas.
A 2009 graduate of North Lamar High School where he played football, he went on to earn his masters degree in accounting at Tarleton State University in Stephenville, Texas. Mack was a member of Roanoke Masonic Lodge #860. He loved to hunt on his lease in Menard, and worked for Ramsey House Moving.
Survivors include his wife, Gabby; mother, Bronis Ramsey, of Odessa; grandfather, Zoel Ramsey, of Powderly; sisters, Tonetta Brawley, of Bailey, Colorado and Samantha Brawley, of Arlington; uncles and aunts, Ben and Jeannie Ramsey, Lynn and Barbara Ramsey, Robbie Ramsey, Debbie Brawley, Alan and Carla May, Mike and Jane Brawley and William Hicks; friends, Cindy and Bubba Oliver; closest friend, Chase Oliver and wife, Amanda; godchildren, Cayden and Hadley Oliver; and a host of other cousins, family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his father; grandmothers, Mary Ramsey and Patricia May; and uncles, Kurt Ramsey and Bill Brawley.
An online guest registry is available at rodenpryor.com.
