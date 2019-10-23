OCT. 22 to OCT. 23
Paris Police Department
David Villalon, 65: Driving while intoxicated/Open alcoholic contianer.
James Dale Birdsong, 51: Motion to adjudicate guilt/fraudulent us/possession of identifying information, 5 items.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Andrew Martyn Smith, 30: Violation of parole.
Reno Police Department
Bradly Jay Hyatt, 17: Assault causing bodily injury/Family violence.
