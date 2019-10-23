Paris Police
Buy Now

OCT. 22 to OCT. 23

Paris Police Department

David Villalon, 65: Driving while intoxicated/Open alcoholic contianer.

James Dale Birdsong, 51: Motion to adjudicate guilt/fraudulent us/possession of identifying information, 5 items.

Lamar County Sheriff’s Office

Andrew Martyn Smith, 30: Violation of parole.

Reno Police Department

Bradly Jay Hyatt, 17: Assault causing bodily injury/Family violence.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.