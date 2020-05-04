Bobby Ray Kennedy, 82, a lifetime resident, of Cunningham, Texas, passed away at his home on May 2, 2020, after an extended battle with cancer.
Graveside services, under the direction of Bright Holland Funeral Home, were held under the pavilion at Restland Cemetery in Cunningham, on May 5, at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Richard Tatum and Mr. Craig Ladd officiating.
Bobby Ray was born on Sept. 13, 1938, in Cunningham, to Mable and Marlon Kennedy, and was a sibling to older brother, Charles Kennedy.
His parents as well as his brother, Charles, preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Missy Kennedy.
Bob was a member of the 1956 graduating class at Cunningham High School and was an avid sports fan throughout his life. He played on a men’s outsiders basketball and volleyball team and was always present, a true follower of any game that involved his sons and grandchildren in all their sport activities. He was a faithful follower of the Paris Titans Baseball Team, and had very special memories of grandson, Laytner, playing on the team and son, Heath, serving as their coach.
He was also a wonderful gardener, always sharing with Cunningham friends and neighbors as well as his co-workers at the Texas Highway Department, where he was employed for 38 years. Most importantly, he was a believer of Jesus Christ and active in Cunningham Baptist Church.
He married Shelby Ladd (Kennedy) on May 30, 1959, resulting in 60 years of marriage.
He is survived by his wife, Shelby, of the home. Being a very proud dad, he is also survived by his two sons, Jeff Kennedy and wife, Cindy, of Paris and Heath Kennedy, of Cunningham. Other survivors include his six grandchildren, whom he adored. They include Zach Kennedy and wife, Kelly, of Fairfield, Texas, Garrett Kennedy, Laytner Kennedy and wife, Brittanee and Asa Paul Kennedy, all of Paris, Layker Cross Kennedy, of Cunningham and Taylor Stephenson and husband, Alex, of Dodd City. Bob also loved the time spent with his five great-grandchildren. They include Whitley Page Kennedy, Mahaley Jean Kennedy, Braxton Ray Kennedy, Brett Nolynn Kennedy and Tatum Layne Stephenson. He is also survived by sisters-in-law, Melba Baker and Shirley Ladd; brothers-in-law, T.L. Ladd and wife, Carol and Steve Ladd and wife, Carolyn; as well as several other family members.
If desired, memorials may be made to Cunningham Restland Cemetery, in care of Neva Oats, P.O. Box 186, Cunningham, TX, 75434.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
