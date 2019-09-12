Paris police arrested 23-year-old Jory Lee Bullard of Paris at 5:18 p.m. Wednesday on a felony warrant out of McCurtain County, Oklahoma.
The warrant charged Bullard with cruelty towards a child. Bullard was later taken to the Lamar County Jail, where he remained this morning without a set bond, online jail records show.
Aggravated assault complaint under investigation
Paris police are investigating an aggravated assault complaint in the 1300 block of Margaret Street.
Officers responded there at 3:41 p.m. Wednesday and were told an ex-husband had come to the residence and during an argument, he threw an open knife at the complainant. The ex-husband left the scene before officers arrived.
Police investigating business burglary
At 8:55 p.m. Wednesday, Paris police were called to the 3700 block of North Main Street, where a burglary of a business was reported.
An employee found the front door open to the business and then found that someone had rummaged through the office, the report states. A small amount of cash was reported to have been taken.
The incident is under investigation, police said.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 85 calls for service and arrested four people Wednesday.
