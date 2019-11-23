Good morning, Red River Valley!
As Johnny Nash sang so many years ago, we can see clearly now the rain is gone. Today will be much quieter now that the cold front has passed through, leaving us with colder but drier air.
We're starting off with a 5 a.m. temperature of 40 degrees, although wind chill is making it feel more like 35. You're going to want to bundle up if you've got plans to leave the house early this morning because there will be a slight breeze, 5 to 10 mph, from the northwest.
High pressure is building in the region, and that will help the winds increase in speed to 10 to 15 mph as the day wears on. There is likely to be periodic cloudiness although the overall trend will be a gradual slide into a sunny Saturday. That's giving meteorologists a bit of a fit as they try to determine a high temperature today, but leaning on the conservative side, the National Weather Service is forecasting a high of 54. If the clouds don't dissipate as hoped, then the high is likely to remain a bit lower.
Tonight should see mostly clear skies and diminishing winds, according to the National Weather Service. The low will fall to about 35 before rising to around 68 for a high on a sunny Sunday. From there on, it looks like little in the way of rain chances through the start of Thanksgiving week.
Clouds or not, it's going to be a beautiful Saturday. Enjoy it!
