Good morning, Red River Valley!

As Johnny Nash sang so many years ago, we can see clearly now the rain is gone. Today will be much quieter now that the cold front has passed through, leaving us with colder but drier air. 

We're starting off with a 5 a.m. temperature of 40 degrees, although wind chill is making it feel more like 35. You're going to want to bundle up if you've got plans to leave the house early this morning because there will be a slight breeze, 5 to 10 mph, from the northwest.

High pressure is building in the region, and that will help the winds increase in speed to 10 to 15 mph as the day wears on. There is likely to be periodic cloudiness although the overall trend will be a gradual slide into a sunny Saturday. That's giving meteorologists a bit of a fit as they try to determine a high temperature today, but leaning on the conservative side, the National Weather Service is forecasting a high of 54. If the clouds don't dissipate as hoped, then the high is likely to remain a bit lower.

It will be clear to partly cloudy with northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening become west around 5 mph after midnight. Dry air in place will allow lows to fall into the 30s area-wide. Colder protected rural areas that fall below 35 degrees may even see some patchy frost form. If heading outdoors tonight for any festivities, remember to bundle up and dress accordingly!

Tonight should see mostly clear skies and diminishing winds, according to the National Weather Service. The low will fall to about 35 before rising to around 68 for a high on a sunny Sunday. From there on, it looks like little in the way of rain chances through the start of Thanksgiving week. 

Clouds or not, it's going to be a beautiful Saturday. Enjoy it!

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or klark.byrd@theparisnews.com.

Managing Editor

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News and the editor of Paris Life Magazine. He resides in Paris with his wife, Krystle, and their three children, Charlie, Annalise and Willow.

