OCT. 3
Paris Junior College Drama Department: “Treasure Island,” 7:30 p.m., Ray E. Karrer Theater, 2400 Clarksville St., tickets, $15 general admission, $10 kids/students under 18, $5 with the donation of a new children’s book, and free for PJC student/faculty/staff with a PJC ID, e-mail pjcdrama@parisjc.edu.
OCT. 4
Paris Junior College Drama Department: “Treasure Island,” 7:30 p.m., Ray E. Karrer Theater, 2400 Clarksville St., tickets, $15 general admission, $10 kids/students under 18, $5 with the donation of a new children’s book, and free for PJC student/faculty/staff with a PJC ID, e-mail pjcdrama@parisjc.edu.
OCT. 5
Paris Junior College Drama Department: “Treasure Island,” 7:30 p.m., Ray E. Karrer Theater, 2400 Clarksville St., tickets, $15 general admission, $10 kids/students under 18, $5 with the donation of a new children’s book, and free for PJC student/faculty/staff with a PJC ID, e-mail pjcdrama@parisjc.edu.
OCT. 6
Paris Junior College Drama Department: “Treasure Island,” 7:30 p.m., Ray E. Karrer Theater, 2400 Clarksville St., tickets, $15 general admission, $10 kids/students under 18, $5 with the donation of a new children’s book, and free for PJC student/faculty/staff with a PJC ID, e-mail pjcdrama@parisjc.edu.
OCT. 11
Paris Community Theatre: “The Wizard of Oz,” 7:30 p.m., Plaza Theater, north side of the square.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.