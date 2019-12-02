Paris is ringing in the holiday season with lights, gifts and plenty of events where children can get Santa sightings.
This year marks the 10th annual evening Christmas Parade, which has the theme of Christmas decades. Floats are asked to decorate as a decade or, if they participated in the first evening parade, to recreate that float this year. The parade is from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday and winds through the downtown area. The route is marked from the courthouse to Clarksville Street and returns back down Lamar Avenue.
“Signups are right now,” parade chair Kari Daniels said. “Starting this year, we’re doing everything online.”
The streamlining of signups are to reduce the headache of paperwork, Daniels said, and people can still sign up the day of the parade, though paper forms will be available then.Signups are online at downtownptx.com or call Kari Daniels for more information at 903-517-9052.
Christmas In Fair Park will return on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The bazaar-style holiday shopping event at the Lamar County Fairgrounds features crafts, toys, food and events to keep children entertained, including bounce houses.
Songs Of The Season, sponsored by the First Christian Church, will sing out at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the church, 780 20th St. NE.
On Dec. 14, the museums in Lamar County have gotten together for Christmas At The Museums Heritage Park. From 1 to 4 p.m., patrons can learn more about the museums of Lamar County. The Lamar County Historical Commission will also announce the winner of the annual “History Maker of the Year” award.
The Lamar County Commissioners Court made their nominations earlier in November. County Judge Brandon Bell nominated Beverly Fortner, a former Paris ISD teacher who spent more than 30 years in the classroom.
Commissioner Lawrence Malone nominated the Texas Dream Center, a faith-based drug and alcohol rehabilitation program located in Deport. Commissioner Lonnie Layton decided to nominate the now-defunct Roxton ISD. Commissioner Ronnie Bass nominated Earl Erickson, who has been instrumental in work toward the betterment of the Northeast Texas Trail and the Trail de Paris. Commissioner Kevin Anderson nominated Liz Irwin, who has been heavily involved in several facets of the community for decades.
Refreshments and fun activities are planned. The event is at 1125 Bonham St.
Downtown Paris shoppers can also warm up at the Wassail Fest on Dec. 14. The annual event pits different wassail recipes against one another from 1 to 7 p.m. at small businesses located throughout downton. The event is free to participate, and the winner gets to be called Wassail Meister for 2019.
Paris Community Theatre will present its annual Christmas at the Plaza from Dec. 13 through Dec. 15. Directed by Catie Maxwell, the theater troupe will ring in the holiday season with a musical review of family Christmas favorites. For times, keep watch on the group’s Facebook page.
The Sam Bell Maxey House will also showcase the holiday spirit with their events.
The museum will features Tidings & Tinsel on Saturday. From noon to 4 p.m., volunteers will host a craft workshop.
Christmas At The Maxey House on the next Saturday will walk visitors through what a typical Victorian home would do in preparation for celebrating the holidays. The event is from 6 to 9 p.m.
On Dec. 19, the Sam Bell Maxey House will host “Livingston’s Visit with St. Nick.” Children can sit down with the museum’s beloved Livingston, read “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas” and have cookies and milk with Santa. The event is $5 per child.
The museum also plans to celebrate Dec. 21 with “Yuletide Magic At The Maxey House.” From noon to 4 p.m., visitors can get into a ‘ho-ho-hoedown’ as they craft some last-minute decorations for holiday festivities.
And, as in year’s past, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays in December, St. Nick can be found at Santa in the Hut in Bywaters Park. On Fridays, Santa will be in his hut from 3 to 8 p.m. and on Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. This Saturday, Santa will be in the evening Christmas Parade, and in his hut after the parade until 9 p.m.
On Dec. 14, from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Santa will be at the Lamar County Fairgrounds, 570 E. Center St., for breakfast with Santa. Seating is limited to 100 children’s tickets, going for $10 for children and $5 for adults. Tickets can be purchased at the Santa Hut or at 50 W. Hickory St. Santa will also be in his hut at Bywaters from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. after the breakfast and on Dec. 21.
