Bulletin Board

TODAY
Lamar County Democrats: 5:30 p.m., That Guy’s Coffee, 117 Clarksville St.
Valley of the Caddo Archeological Society: 6:30 p.m.,Valley of the Caddo Museum, 1115 Bonham St.
Paris Junior College Fall Student Art Exhibit: 4 to 6 p.m., Foyer Gallery, 2400 Clarksville St.
WEDNESDAY
PrimeTime: 8:45 a.m., Steps; 9:30 a.m., Cards; 10 a.m., Aerobics; 11 a.m., Water Joints; 1 p.m., Crochet; 1 p.m., Scrabble; 2 p.m., Skip-Bo.
THURSDAY
Rotary Club of Paris: Noon meeting at Paris Junior College Ballroom, 2400 Clarksville St. Program will be by Tim Wood, Paris High School theater director.
PrimeTime: 9 a.m., Team Play 42; 11 a.m., T&T, library; 11:45 a.m., Food and Fellowship; 1 p.m., Games; 5 p.m., Happy Age.
FRIDAY
Benefit Fundraiser for Bud Sumrow: 5 to 7 p.m., Chicota Community Center, chili/hotdog supper and cake auction. Adults, $10 kids $5; all donations appreciated. Proceeds benefit medical expenses.
PrimeTime: 8:45 a.m., Steps; 9:30 a.m., Hand and Foot; 10 a.m., Aerobics; 10 a.m.,Scrabble; 11 a.m., Water Joints.
