Dorothy Lipscomb’s life was irrevocably changed in 2013, a year she recognizes as the hardest time of her life.
That’s the year her husband, Jim, was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia. Shortly after, he began treatment at Medical City in Dallas. Then, her son, Kyle, passed away as the result of an accident. In the midst of her grief, she found herself leaning heavily on her faith to get her through.
Though he fought, Jim passed away in 2015. After his passing, Dorothy decided to take her tragedies and do what she did best — write. The result is “In Sickness and in Health,” a published book discussing her life with her son and husband.
“I had started writing when he was sick . . . and I had several people telling me that I should write a book,” she said. “After he passed away, I felt that the book might help other people that are going through a long term sickness, and I wanted to honor Jim and Kyle with the book, and also I thought that it would help me through my grief.”
But, as it turns out, the book honors more than the memories of her husband and son.
“Since it has been published and people have read the book, it’s been obvious that the book is honoring God,” she said. “It is helpful for people to know that if God brought me through the sickness and death of my husband and my son that he can help them go through traumatic times also.”
Dorothy will set up Saturday at Rustic & More Furniture, 3740 Pine Mill Road behind Walmart, for a book signing and meet and greet. Her book will be on display for purchase or others can bring their own copy to have signed. And the book signing won’t be the only occasion happening there Saturday.
Rustic & More is having a “Christmas in July” themed celebration that includes a sale on various store items, in-store drawings, Christmas decor, Christmas music, and more.
