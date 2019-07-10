JULY 9 to JULY 10
Paris Police Department
Gregory Wayne Moore, 44: Motion to revoke/driving while intoxicated.
Billy Dean Caldwell, 64: Violation of parole.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Aliesa Nicole Corley, 26: Motion to revoke/driving while intoxicated with a child under the age of 15.
Angela Leann Rehm, 32: Bail jumping and failure to appear, judgment nisi/failure to identify/giving false /fictitious information.
Constable Precinct 4
Brian Ray Ottmo, 35: No liability insurance, driving while license invalid.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.