The Paris-Lamar County Health District has confirmed two Covid-19 cases in a Paris nursing home.
District director Gina Prestridge declined to identify the home due to patient privacy laws. Plans are to test the staff and patients with the City of Paris antibody tests early tomorrow, according to Mark Lueke, health district epidemiologist.
"We have our strategies in place to make contact with anyone who was in contact with those two patients and should have this under control," Lueke said.
That will bring Lamar County's case count to 10.
