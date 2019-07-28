Margie Marie Coker passed away peacefully at Legend Healthcare and Rehab, in Paris, Texas, and entered the gates of heaven on July 26, 2019. She was 89 years old.
Margie was born the oldest of nine children to Robert Tilton “Sam” Coker and Palijo Hedric Coker, on Feb. 14, 1930, in Wolfe City, Texas.
Margie was full of love and a very special lady to her family, so it was very fitting that she was born on Valentine’s Day. Being born on Valentine’s Day was very special to Margie as well.
As a child, she attended Center Grove school in Harris County, close to the town of Beasley and later at Glory school in Lamar County.
Margie never married, and lived with her mother, Palijo, or “Mamajo,” as her grandkids called her for most of her adult life in Paris.
Although Margie had no children of her own, she was like a mother to her younger siblings and like a grandmother to her 20 nieces and nephews.
Margie was a lifelong homemaker with her mother. She always helped Mamajo prepare the meals for the family. Mamajo and Margie never learned to drive and would frequently walk to Brookshires to get their groceries. It was a special treat for the kids to go with them on those walks.
Margie had many passions in her life. First and foremost, she loved cooking for her family, especially her nieces and nephews. Her specialties were teacakes, Rice Krispie treats, pan fried hamburgers and stove-cooked popcorn.She especially loved making sure the kids had ice cream and she could make the best milkshake.
Margie’s hobbies over the years included puzzles, clipping coupons, collecting S&H green stamps, looking at catalogs, especially the Sears Christmas catalog, playing cards and dominos with her nieces and nephews and collecting figurines and jewelry. She also devotedly watched the Price is Right and the soap operas. In her later years, Margie enjoyed the activities at Paris Oaks, such as bingo, the exercise class and playing cards with her friends and her sister, Betty.
As an adult, Margie attended College Street Church of Christ, in Paris and Bethel Baptist Church, in Clardy. At the time of her passing, her membership was at Springlake Baptist Church. One of Margie’s favorite things to do was to go to church and visit with her friends there. She especially loved it when her nieces and nephews would go to church with her and Mamajo and she would enthusiastically introduce them to her friends.
Welcoming Margie to heaven are her parents Sam and Palijo Coker; sister, Ann Chandler Campbell; and brothers, Roy and Leon Coker.
Left to cherish her memory are sisters, Betty Powers, of Paris and Nelda Harrell and husband, Bob, of Paris; brothers, Bob Coker, of Greenville, Jim Coker and wife, Marie, of Paris, Ben Coker and wife, Jeanne, of McKinney; sisters-in-law, Lola Coker, of Paris and Sonya Coker, of Greenville. Forever changed by her love and attention are her nieces and nephews, John Douglas, Debbie, Mitzy, Barbara and Beverly, Ricky and Rodney, Roger, Steve and Phillip, Spencer, Mark and Cyndi, Jeff, Nita and Larry Dale, Clay and Chris and John David and Michael.
Margie’s nieces and nephews will serve as honorary pallbearers.
The family will have lunch at Springlake Baptist Church in Paris on Sunday, July 28 at 12:30 p.m., followed by visitation and the services at 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., respectively at Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home. The graveside service will follow at Meadowbrook Gardens Cemetery.
