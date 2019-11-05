NOV. 4 to NOV. 5
Paris Police Department
Zakary Tyler Nunn, 22: Terroristic threat, motion to adjudicate guilt-assault family/household member-impede breathing/circulation, motion to adjudicate guilt/violation of protective order, two or more times.
Mariano Alonzo James, 60: False drug test/falsification device.
Truman Michael Smith, 48: Violation of parole.
Andre DeJuan White, 47: Figitive from justice/Failure to appear-jury trial.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Janet Renee Walker, 62: District court commit/driving while intoxicated, third or more.
North Lamar ISD Police
Gabriel Isaac Wilson, 17: Possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
