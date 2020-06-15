Changes in policies and procedures may be in the works Tuesday at Paris Economic Development Corp. when directors meet at 5:15 p.m. at City Hall, 107 E. Kaufman St.
And director Dr. A.J. Hashmi is requesting a discussion about his recent actions. Paris City Councilor Clayton Pilgrim on June 8 tabled an agenda item Pilgrim brought to remove a PEDC director, with the item to be discussed and acted upon at the upcoming June 22 meeting.
While the announcement of a new executive director is expected, an agenda posted Friday at Paris City Hall, and shared earlier today with The Paris News, includes some surprises.
Proposed changes to the economic corporation’s bylaws include increasing the number of directors from five to seven, including one seat with a one-year term to be filled by a city councilor. The mayor would then be removed as an ex officio member,
The city attorney, currently Stephanie Harris, would be removed as the legal representative of the corporation with the possibility of retaining outside council contingent on City Council’s approval of requested bylaws revisions.
The proposed bylaws change would also require City Council approval prior to the corporation borrowing funds or incurring indebtedness.
Tuesday’s meeting also includes a presentation of a potential new industry, according to the posted agenda.
Look for more information in the Tuesday printed edition of The Paris News.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.