Fifteen students from four Paris ISD campuses competed in the Region 8 ESC Science Fair on Feb. 13. Eight students brought home medals.
Aikin Elementary School fourth-grader Grey Gillem brought home first in behavioral/biological science with his project “Blue Light.”
Crockett Intermediate School fifth-graders Isabella Davis and Jace Freeman both placed in the invention category. Isabella received sixth place with her project “Electric Traffic Glove” and Jace brought home fourth place with “Magnet Pack.”
Paris Junior High School seventh- and eighth-grade students brought home awards in multiple categories. Seventh-grader Viktoria Lippincott placed sixth with her project “Should We Kiss Our Pets,” and Makenzie Besteman placed third with “UV Defense.”
Eighth-graders Anderson Bunch, Jackson Bell and Madeline Green all brought home awards with their projects. Anderson brought home sixth place with “Archi-medes Screw,” Jackson received fifth place with “Water Quality” and Madeline got top honors with her first place win “Sugar Effect.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.