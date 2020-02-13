Screenwriter/director Krista Pescalia, a senior at North Lamar High School, advanced to the state finals in the UIL Young Filmmakers competition. Her narrative film “Hueman” was selected as one of the top six out of 263 entries. The story “Hueman” depicts the character Kenneth in his crisis moment when he realizes he no longer wants to be a father, husband and employee.
The film, written by Pescalia, was made on locations in Lamar County including Scottie’s Grocery on FM 79 and sites near the Archers for Christ range. Student actors included Laney Young, Chisteny Snead and Ashlyn Leonard. Videographers were Payton Brannan and Russel Meredith. The main role of Kenneth was played by local actor Josh Maxwell. His daughter, Ella, also appeared in the film. UIL film sponsor is CTE teacher Cheryl LaRue.
Krista and her team will attend screenings of all state finalists in Austin at the historic Paramount Theatre on Feb. 25.
“Hueman” can be viewed on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ko02r2KnltU.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.