Charles E. Yarbrough, of Honey Grove, was born on March 7, 1922, near Cumby, Hunt County, Texas, the second of three sons born to Charlie W. and Lula Elizabeth Hawkins Yarbrough.
He grew up on his parent’s farm with his older brother Clarence and younger brother, Bob, graduating from Cumby High School. He was raised and baptized in the First Presbyterian Church of Cumby.
He passed away at the age of 98, at his residence, for the past three and half years, Spring Lake Assisted Living in Paris, Texas.
Funeral services will be held at Cooper Sorrells Funeral Home Chapel in Honey Grove at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020, with burial in Oakwood Cemetery in Honey Grove. The funeral home will be open during regular hours on Friday, July 10, 2020 for viewing.
Grandsons will be pallbearers, with Dale Thomas, Charles Avery, Fred Fore, Lynn Carter, Russell Jones and Bob Milford as Honorary Pallbearers.
Services are under the direction of Cooper Sorrells Funeral Home. Social distancing and masks are required. Live streaming on Facebook is available from Ricky Mary Snell Facebook page.
Charles began his studies at East Texas State Teachers College but was interrupted by WWII. He enlisted on Sept. 11, 1942, in the United States Army Air Corps. He spent much of his time in the service stationed in England with the 8th Air Force. Upon his discharge on Sept. 25, 1945, he returned to college to complete his BS in Agriculture and Masters in Education. He later completed post-graduate hours at Texas A & M-College Station and at East Texas State University now Texas A & M-Commerce.
He met Mildred Mary Hintz while she was teaching in the neighboring town of Miller Grove in the fall of 1952. They were engaged at Christmas and married on April 2, 1953, at St. James Lutheran Church in Allens Chapel building, 64 years together.
He worked for the Cumby Co-Op prior to beginning his teaching career at Tom Bean High School and then accepted the Ag teaching position at Honey Grove High School in 1956 retiring in 1985 with 35 years in education. He was a member of the Texas State Agriculture Teachers Association where he served as a Director and on the Advisory Board, receiving awards within his field. He was an advisor of the Honey Grove Young Farmers and FFA Chapter during his tenure. Many of his former students have continued to call and visit with him as recently as the day before he passed away.
In his early teaching career, he scouted cotton fields for area farmers for insects. In addition to his agricultural related activities, he was responsible for hauling the band instruments to away games, running the clock for the basketball and football games and putting the outdoor speakers up and taking them down for all home football games.
In 1972, the Honey Grove Chamber of Commerce named him Honey Grove’s Citizen of the Year. He served as a member and director of the Chamber for many years. He assisted with the Honey Grove Boy Scout Troop 51 during the time his sons were in scouting. He was a member of the Fannin County Retired Teachers Association.
Following his retirement from education he worked for Honey Grove Grain and Peanut. He was a faithful member, elder, and a former Sunday school supt. of Main Street Presbyterian Church in Honey Grove.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred on July 27, 2017; his parents; brothers, Clarence H. Yarbrough in 1975 and Robert S. (Bob) Yarbrough in 2011; and his in-laws, Henry and Hilda Hintz.
He is survived by sons, Charles Michael Yarbrough and wife, Cindy, of Honey Grove, John Yarbrough, of Honey Grove; daughters, Mary Snell and husband, Ricky, of Brookston, Barbara Price, of Ennis and Carol Dunmon and husband, David, of Powderly; grandchildren are, Brad Snell and wife, Cassi, Chasity Yarbrough Mckinney, Scott Snell and wife, Jennifer, Erica Price Ezell and husband, Brad, Kendall Price, Sara Dunmon Mound and husband, Trey, Taylor Price Jenkins and husband, Tyler, Kyle Dunmon, Rachel Yarbrough and John Charles Yarbrough; and nine great-grandchildren. Also surviving are two sisters-in-law, Reba Yarbrough, of Cumby and Lillian Hintz, of Austin; and two nephews, Bobby Yarbrough and wife, Donna and Keith Yarbrough; and one niece, Lisa Yarbrough Robinson and husband, Chris.
Memorials may be made to Main Street Presbyterian Church, POB 188, Honey Grove, Texas 75446, First Presbyterian Church POB 196, Cumby, Texas 75433, Oakwood Cemetery, POB 96 Honey Grove, Texas 75446, or a charity of your choice.
The family wishes to thank Spring Lake Assisted Living administration and your wonderful caring staff, Signature Home Health and Waterford Hospice, and nurses, Ashley Williams, Emily Nye and Diana Shefts, for their loving care of both Mom and Dad.
