Good morning, Red River Valley!
It's a little wet out there thanks to early morning showers and thunderstorms, and from the looks of the forecast, it might be a while before we dry out again.
There's a 70% chance for precipitation hanging over the Red River Valley today under mostly cloudy skies. The high is forecast to reach 85 as south winds come at 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph. In the wake of a West Texas dryline that will head east, we'll see rain chances fall to about 20% tonight. There will be increasing clouds overnight as the low falls to 70.
Sunday will be a fairly good repeat of Saturday — mostly cloudy skies, a high near 84 and a 70% chance for rain. South southeast winds will continue at 10 mph. Sunday night also will follow Saturday night's lead, although rain chances remain quite a bit higher at 60%. Skies will be mostly cloudy and the low will fall to around 68.
That will be the run up to a prolonged period of unsettled weather. Memorial Day will carry a 90% chance for rain with a high near 78, followed by a 70% chance for rain on a 79-degree Tuesday, a 50% chance for rain Wednesday and a 60% chance for rain Thursday.
Someone forgot to tell the weather that the rain should have come when everything was under lockdown. Oh well — enjoy your weekend!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.