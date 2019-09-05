Police are seeking tips on the identity of a man who allegedly slashed tires on multiple vehicles in the George Wright Homes area Aug. 11.
Police said they were called to the area after hearing that numerous tires were cut on at least eight vehicles. Surveillance video, posted to the Paris police Facebook page, shows what appears to be a white or Hispanic male walking in the area at about the time the tires were cut.
“He slashed 28 tires, eight vehicles. We have no idea who the guy is,” said Paris Police Public Information Officer Curtis Garrett. “We’re just trying to see who the suspect is.”
Police ask anyone who can identify the man to contact Detective David Whitaker at 903-737-4135. If anyone wishes to remain anonymous, the police encourage the public “to do the right thing” by calling Lamar/Red River County Crime Stoppers at 903-785-TIPS (8477).
