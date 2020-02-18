Grace Wynne Cooper died peacefully at her home surrounded by family on Feb. 16, 2020, at the age of 93.
She was born in Pittsburg, Texas, on June 11, 1926, to Chalmas E Wynne and Ruby Grace Wynne.
Graduating from Pittsburg High School at the age of 16, she completed her studies at Federal Institute Business School in Tyler, Texas, where she met and married her husband, Thomas Lawrence Cooper, on Jan. 27, 1945. The family moved to Paris in 1957, and Grace worked as a church secretary at First Baptist Church before joining the office staff at Texas Power & Light Company where she remained until her retirement in 1986.
She was a long-time member of First Baptist Church in Paris.
For many years after her retirement, Grace enjoyed getting up at daybreak to walk several miles on the Dragon Park track and later the Trail de Paris to watch the sun rise, which kept her strong, fit and independent into her 90s. She always kept her hands busy, whether working on jigsaw puzzles, making her family’s favorites of peanut butter pie and cheesecake, or crocheting afghans for her family and friends. She also volunteered in the Auxiliary of McCuistion Hospital of Paris for many years.
She is survived by her daughters, Joyce Schaeffer and husband, Ed, and Jan Weiberg and husband, Doug; her grandsons, Brett Johnson and wife, Kimberly, Chad Johnson and wife, Alexis, and Keith Compton and wife, Angela; great-grandchildren, Thomas, Charlie, Preston, Amelia Grace and Isabella Johnson, Michael and Drew Johnson, Callie White and Austin Sugg and wife, Taylor; great-great-grandchildren, Alivia White, Lane Sugg and Coleman Sugg; a sister, Pat Carpenter, of Tyler; a special nephew, Russ Cooper and wife, Nancy, of Tyler; and many more special nieces, nephews and blended-family grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, who were added blessings to her life.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Tom; sisters, Billie Wynne Holverson and Jean Wynne; brothers, Ed “Sonny” Wynne and Richard Perry Wynne.
The family will receive friends at Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home on Wednesday, Feb. 19, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held in the chapel at Tyler Memorial Park Cemetery, 12058 State Highway 64, in Tyler, Texas, on Thursday, Feb. 20, at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to Gideons International, the Salvation Army or First Baptist Church of Paris, Texas.
Online condolences may be sent to the Cooper family at fry-gibbs.com.
