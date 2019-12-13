Charlie Bailey Foster, 75, of Forest Chapel, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at his home.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 15, at the Pavilion of Forest Chapel Cemetery, with the Rev. Rocky Burrow officiating. The family will receive friends at the pavilion 30 minutes prior to the service. Mr. Foster will lie in repose at the funeral home from Friday through Sunday at noon for those wishing to pay respects.
Mr. Foster, the son of Leo and Lula Sims Foster, was born on Jan. 11, 1944, in Chicota.
He attended Chicota Schools and served in the United States Army Reserve. Charlie retired from the City of Dallas Parks & Recreation Department. When he and Gail moved back to Lamar County he began working for Taylor Medical Supply.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a granddaughter, Isabell Young; three sisters, Freda Vanderburg and husband, Rudolph, Louise Brown and husband, Ben and Sammy McCurry and husband, Dexter; and a brother, James O. Foster.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Noreen Gail Keller Foster; a daughter, Andrea Young and husband, Phillip, of Garland; a grandson, Collin Young, of Garland; a sister-in-law, Dora Foster; along with numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
Casket bearers will be, Ben Brown, Bobbie Spencer, Ralph Minerd Jr., Phillip Young, Westley Tyler and Collin Young.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
