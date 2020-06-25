Temperatures will creep closer to normal this afternoon with highs ranging to the mid and upper 80s to lower 90s. With a low pressure center still lingering across Southeast Texas, showers and a few storms will again be possible in the southeast zones, especially this afternoon. Severe weather is not expected, but a few strong storms may produce heavy rain and frequent cloud-to-ground lightning.
Moisture wrapping around a low pressure system located over Southeast Texas will lead to continued isolated to scattered rain chances for parts of the region on Friday. Better rain chances will be confined to areas south of I-20 and east of I-35/35E in Central Texas, where slow-moving storms may produce torrential downpours and the risk for localized flooding. Stronger storms will be capable of producing frequent lightning and gusty downburst winds, but no severe weather is anticipated. Otherwise, temperatures will range between 85 and 90 degrees. It will be humid with occasionally gusty south winds 10 to 15 mph.
While there is still some thunderstorm activity in Texas, most of it will remain well south of the region. That will leave us free to have a mostly sunny day with gradually increasing clouds as the high gets near 87. Winds will come from the east at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low around 71.
Those showers could make their way north to us on Thursday as our rain chances increase to 30% after 1 p.m. Otherwise, the day will be partly sunny with a high near 86. Winds will come from the south at 10 to 15 mph. The night will be partly cloudy with a low around 71.
Similar conditions will remain for Saturday and Sunday.
As Texas continues to see a spike in the number of Covid-19 cases and in the number of people hospitalized to fight the virus, Gov. Greg Abbott pleaded with Texans to take personal responsibility and follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to once again slow the spread of the disease and help the state prevent another shutdown. Do you intend to “mask up”?
