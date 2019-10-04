Bulletin Board

SATURDAY
40th Annual Clarksville Fall Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at venues around the Red River County Courthouse; live entertainment, arts and crafts booths,children’s corner, tours of historic properties, food, commemorative T-shirts on sale; proceeds benefit Red River County Historical Society effort to maintain historical sites.
Roxton Annual City-Wide Garage Sales: All over town and surrounding areas, maps available at Roxton Grocery after 6 p.m. Oct. 4, call 903-346-2939.
Deport Chapter No. 1045 OES Scholarship Breakfast: 7 to 10:30 a.m., Rosalie Masonic Lodge, on Main /St., Bogata, donations accepted.
Pumpkin Patch: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. the annual pumpkin patch at Downtown Farmer’s Market starts. Painting and picking pumpkins for all ages.
SUNDAY
Long Cemetery Annual Gathering and Luncheon: Noon, 3 1/2 miles east of the intersection of Highway 271 and FR 2648, at the dead end of CR 44250. Bring a covered dish and current family member addresses.
MONDAY
PrimeTime: 8:45 a.m., Steps; 10 a.m., Aerobics; 11 a.m., Water Joints; 1 p.m., Sewing; 1 p.m., Creative Crafts.
TUESDAY
Dragon’s Drama & the Children’s Room: 4 to 5 p.m. every Tuesday through Oct. 22 at Paris Public Library, 326 S. Main St. Theater-focused classes include dancing, creating characters, basic face painting, theater games, working with PJC’s theater instructor and students, making new friends.
PrimeTime: 9 a.m., Team Play 42; 10 a.m., Line Dance; 11 a.m., T&T; noon, My lifestyle Support Group; 1 p.m., Games; 2 p.m., Mah Jong; 5 p.m., Happy Age.
Lamar County Genealogical Society: 7 p.m., south entrance of the Santa Fe Depot, 1135 Bonham St., speaker, Robin Cole-Jett, “Ghost Towns in the Red River Valley,” membership not required to attend.
