Good morning, Red River Valley!
The Red River Valley remains under the influence of a high pressure system today that should keep us mostly dry and hot, very similar to Wednesday with sunny skies, a high of 92 degrees and a south southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Things will start to change Thursday as a weak cool front droops out of Oklahoma. That will provide a slightly lower high that day, with the effects fully felt by Friday as temps will struggle to make it out of the mid-80s, according to the National Weather Service. That will also increase our chances for rain to 20% throughout the region.
Is today and tomorrow the last of the summer-like weather? Maybe, as the extended forecast calls for highs in the 70s at the start of the next work week and lows in the 50s.
So, go on, and enjoy it while we've got it! Hoodie weather is coming quick. Have a great Wednesday!
