The Paris Economic Development Corporation is distributing a Lamar County Employer Survey to gauge the current workforce needs of the local businesses in Paris and Lamar County.
The survey is short, taking on average less than five minutes to complete, according to Executive Director Michael Paris
“It is to be completed by individuals in charge of hiring at local businesses throughout Paris and Lamar County, Paris said. “The Lamar County Chamber of Commerce will partner with the PEDC in distributing the survey to both retail, service, health and industrial businesses.
“A lot of job information we get for Paris and Lamar County is collected by the State of Texas or the federal government,” Paris continued. “This information does not give us a clear picture of local job openings.
“...the survey will give us an accurate picture of job skills needed to fill local openings,” Paris continued. “We need local employers to take just a few minutes and complete this survey. The information will help us articulate needs to local high schools, Paris Junior College and the local Workforce Solutions center.”
The survey can be found at parisedc.com. For more information, contact Paris at 903-784-6964 or mparis@paristexasusa.com.
