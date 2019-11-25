Fire and rescue

NOV. 22 to NOV. 25
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
6:26 to 6:56 p.m., 2865 Kessler Drive.
10:43 to 11:04 a.m., 1515 NE 34th St.
10:44 to 10:46 a.m., 1515 NE 34th St.
2:30 to 2:51 p.m., 1256 SE 16th St.
6:08 to 6:32 p.m., 2183 E Cherry St.
2:02 to 2:39 a.m., 3563 NE Loop 286.
First Responder - Paris
1:49 to 2:10 p.m., 150 SE 47th St.
4:29 to 4:42 a.m., 1434 W Sherman St.
5:23 to 5:54 a.m., 150 SE 47th St.
7:16 to 7:24 a.m., 150 SE 47th St.
8:20 to 8:34 a.m., 750 N Collegiate Dr.
8:31 to 8:36 a.m., 274 N Main St.
3 to 4:48 p.m., 2645 W Houston St.
4:48 to 4:51 p.m., 2645 W Houston St.
6:49 to 7:24 p.m., 2255 S Collegiate Drive.
4:27 to 4:49 a.m., Grand Avenue.
8:33 to 8:48 a.m., 408 BTW.
8:49 to 9:11 a.m., 2880 N Main St.
9:27 to 9:52 a.m., Health Care Express.
9:33 to 9:43 a.m., 2345 E Cherry St.
11 to 11:21 a.m., 125 Brown Ave.
1:40 to 2 p.m., 155 NW 27th St.
5:24 to 5:36 p.m., 2810 Clark Lane.
12:11 to 12:33 a.m., 2885 Stillhouse Road.
2:44 to 2:54 a.m., 2080 Sycamore St.
2:52 to 3:20 a.m., 150 NW 34th St.
Vehicle Crash With Injury
7:47 to 8:38 a.m., 3000 FM 1499.
12:02 to 12:42 p.m., 274 N Main St.
12:53 to 1:34 p.m., 4200 N Main St.
4:49 to 5:14 p.m., FM195/FM 196 N.
5:04 to 5:06 p.m., 2500 N Main St.
7:40 to 8:02 p.m., 2151 Bonham St.
Line Down/Transformer Fire
10:32 to 11:25 p.m., 331 NE 25th St.
Public Service
9:39 to 9:40 a.m., 2315 W Kaufman St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.