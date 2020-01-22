Paris police spoke with a complainant about a fraud at 9:54 a.m. Tuesday.
The complainant reported their bank account had been compromised and someone removed nearly $2,000 from it. The incident is under investigation.
One arrested on warrants on drug charges
Heather Anne Ledbetter, 35, of Paris, was arrested at 11:52 a.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of West Houston Street. She was found to have two Lamar County felony motion to revoke probation warrants for manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance.
She was later taken to the Lamar County Jail, where she remained at press time according to online jail records.
One arrested on parole violation warrant
Paris police arrested Joshua Aaron Whitworth, 38, of Paris, at the Paris District Parole office in the 2600 block of North Main Street at 4:22 p.m. Tuesday. Whitworth had an outstanding parole violation warrant.
He was later placed in the Lamar County Jail. According to online jail records, he remained in jail this morning.
Paris man arrested for drug charges
Richard Doyle Willingham, 58, of Paris, was arrested at his residence on a felony Lamar County warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance of less than 1 gram. Willingham was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail, where he remained this morning.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 77 calls for service, and arrested 5 people on Tuesday.
