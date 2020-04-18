Central Presbyterian Day School has started registering students for the fall semester.
The school year is set to begin Aug. 24 and will run until the Friday before Memorial Day.
Central Presbyterian follows the county schools’ calendar to make commuting easier on parents. Due to social distancing requirements, the school year could potentially be delayed.
“We are licensed by the state, so we follow their guidelines,” said Jennifer Preston, director for the day school. “If public schools are delayed, we will be too.”
Enrollment eligibility is for children in preschool (3 year olds), pre-kindergarten (4 year olds), kindergarten and for a mommy and me course for 2 year olds.
To register, parents must fill out an enrollment packet and pay one month’s tuition. This will reserve their child’s spot at the day school. To receive a packet, call 903-784-0829 or email centraldayschool1959@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.