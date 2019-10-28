Good morning, Red River Valley!

A slow moving cold front is positioned just to the west of the Red River Valley in a line from Hamilton to DFW to Sherman. National Weather Service forecast models show the front meandering to the southeast throughout the day, likely cutting into any rain chances we might have had this morning.

Expect to run into some patchy fog before 11 a.m. Then, today will be mostly cloudy with a high near 68. If the cloud cover isn't too thick or clears during the day, warmer temperatures could be seen. Winds will be from the south at about 5 to 10 mph. 

Tonight should give us some patchy drizzle with a small chance of showers before 4 a.m. Expect a cloudy, 48-degree night as lights winds transition to come from the north. Tonight's chance for rain is 50%.

Tuesday Wednesday Rain.jpg

Wet weather will return during the early to middle part of this week. The front that stalls on Monday will get a second push to the southeast, but will stall again across the southeastern zones as the next upper low deepens out west. This will set up a chilly and wet pattern across the region, though temperatures should remain near normal in the vicinity of the front. Widespread rainfall totals around 1 inch appear likely with higher totals possible along and east of I-35. Localized 2-3 inch amounts over the 2 day period are possible.

Rain chances will continue through the day Tuesday, rising to 80% Tuesday night, and then continue through Thursday morning, again rising to 90% throughout the day Wednesday.

Have a safe and wonderful Monday!

Halloween Forecast.jpg

The forecast on the evening of Halloween looks cold and dry with temperatures mostly in the 40s, falling into the 30s during the evening. No rain is expected during the evening, and winds will be out of the north at 10-15 mph.

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or klark.byrd@theparisnews.com.

Managing Editor

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News and the editor of Paris Life Magazine. He resides in Paris with his wife, Krystle, and their three children, Charlie, Annalise and Willow.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.