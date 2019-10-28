Good morning, Red River Valley!
A slow moving cold front is positioned just to the west of the Red River Valley in a line from Hamilton to DFW to Sherman. National Weather Service forecast models show the front meandering to the southeast throughout the day, likely cutting into any rain chances we might have had this morning.
Expect to run into some patchy fog before 11 a.m. Then, today will be mostly cloudy with a high near 68. If the cloud cover isn't too thick or clears during the day, warmer temperatures could be seen. Winds will be from the south at about 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight should give us some patchy drizzle with a small chance of showers before 4 a.m. Expect a cloudy, 48-degree night as lights winds transition to come from the north. Tonight's chance for rain is 50%.
Rain chances will continue through the day Tuesday, rising to 80% Tuesday night, and then continue through Thursday morning, again rising to 90% throughout the day Wednesday.
Have a safe and wonderful Monday!
