Anthony Vines Martin, age 77, of Paris, formerly of Annona, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019.Funeral services are set for 2 p.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019, in Lindeman Chapel of Clarksville Funeral Home with Rev. Les Colley officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery under the direction of Clarksville Funeral Home.
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Latest News
- ‘They depend on us’: Lamar County school police officers find new ways to serve
- Mosquitos bring seasonal trouble to area: Local health department offers alternatives to spraying
- Toys invited to 'Livingston’s Night at the Museum,' a Maxey House sleepover
- Teaching baseball remains a big blessing for former PJC standout Hill
- Texas tried to incentivize school districts to work with charters. Districts are turning to local nonprofits instead.
- Most Texas House Republicans are staying quiet while Dennis Bonnen faces a growing scandal
- POLICE BRIEFS: Paris man arrested for hit-and-run
- Forecast for Friday, Aug. 2: Mostly cloudy day will lead into probable wet weekend
Most Popular
Articles
- Walmart to host Full STEAM ahead this weekend
- Kimberly-Clark fined in Paris employee death case
- Lake Ralph Hall land buys go on in Fannin County
- Waylan Kyle Wolfe
- Two-car collision kills Paris woman, leaves another in critical condition
- Two arrested in Hugo, Oklahoma, after police raid
- Bodacious joins rodeo hall of fame: Bull given top honor by Pro Bull Riders Association
- FCC OKs $76.7M for rural broadband: Lamar County to get $1.1M for upgrade
- Witchy Writing: Honey Grove-based author has written over 60 books
- Margaret O. Buckner Jumper
Images
Videos
Commented
- EDITORIAL: Cooler heads will prevail in water talks (2)
- EDITORIAL: Criticism of Paris' downtown plan is too late now (1)
- Rotary Club offers opportunities to serve Paris, the world (1)
- COMMENTARY: You thought you owned that digital content you purchased, didn’t you? (1)
- Paris Municipal Band welcomes Karl Louis in final 2019 concert (1)
- GUEST COMMENARY: No such thing as a free lunch (1)
Click here to sign up!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Today's Obituaries
Receive the most recent obituaries every afternoon. Sign up here!
Online Poll
Should the federal government resume executions?
In reviving the rarely used federal death penalty, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday it would use the same lethal drug Texas uses in its executions. Ordering five executions in December and January, U.S. Attorney General William Barr told the federal prisons bureau to adopt an execution method “which closely mirrors” the protocol used in Texas, Georgia and Missouri. Proponents say the death penalty works to deter crime and some crimes are so heinous there must be a strict response. Opponents say it does not while citing the more than 150 people released from death row due to wrongful convictions. Should the federal government resume executions?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.