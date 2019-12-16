DEC. 6 to DEC. 9
Paris Police Department
Kelly Rose Schleh, 40: Criminal trespass.
Ronald James Stone, 60: Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, injury to child/elderly/disabled.
Latray Demon Wright, 26: Criminal mischief $100-750.
Joshua DeWayne Clinkenbeard, 33: Failure to idetify/giving false/fictitious information, theft of property less than $100 with previous conviction.
Joshua D. DeMidio, 36: Resisting arrest/search/transport.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Clinton Neil Trickle, 40: Motion to adjudicate guilt/property theft $1,500-20,000.
Shannon Thompson, 31: Two counts of bench warrant/aggravated assault of a public servant, bench warrant/harassment of a public servant.
Davanna Star Hunter, 22: Bench warrant/family court.
Larry Steve Roberts, 53: Possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
Billie Joe Harris, 29: Assault (Class C).
Department of Public Safety
Dennis Ballard Rundles Coleman, 21: Possession of marijuana 2-4 ounces, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license invalid with previous conviction or suspension.
Timothy DeWayne Cuba, 38: Failure to identify fugitive from justice, no drivers license when unlicensed, two counts of violating promise to appear (uniform act), driving while license invalid, motion to revoke/assault of family/house member/impeding breathing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.