In the past week, professional and collegiate sports organizations around the globe have halted play as the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread. Among the leagues that have suspended operations are the NBA, NHL, MLB, ATP, NCAA and several others. On Friday, the Texas University Interscholastic League — the organization responsible for overseeing all high school athletics in the state — followed suit.
Texas UIL announced in a statement that all UIL-sanctioned competitions are being suspended for at least two weeks, and are slated to resume March 30. They do note, however, that the suspension may be extended past that date if deemed necessary.
Paris ISD Athletic Director Steven Hohenberger said he’s glad UIL took a definitive stance on the matter.
“It’s a relief, to a degree,” Hohenberger said. “We had been in talks with all the other area ADs, trying to figure out what to do just about today’s games … It’s good leadership on their part. We’re talking about the health and safety of so, so many kids across the state.”
The decision to suspend all play came just a day after UIL postponed the final two rounds of the state basketball tournament indefinitely, which features the Oak Cliff Faith Family Eagles, who ousted the Paris High School Wildcats in the regional finals on March 7.
For Detroit ISD Athletic Director Jeff Allensworth, the decision to halt all athletic competitions came as no surprise in the wake of the basketball tournament being suspended.
“I’m not very surprised; They did something similar during the swine flu,” Allensworth said. “When I saw what they did with the basketball tournament, I knew this was coming.”
Though UIL is mandating a suspension of all athletic competition, the organization is leaving the decision to hold practices up to the individual school districts.
Prairiland will continue to hold practices during the hiatus, Athletic Director Steven Weddle said.
“At this time, we’re going to allow our players to continue practicing,” he said. “I think it’s good; it allows them to stay in physical condition.”
Other school districts, including Rivercrest, will take one week off from practicing.
“I think it’s best to take that first week off, in the best interest of everybody,” Rivercrest AD Lance Connot said. “And with the weather, baseball and softball are basically rained out anyway.”
And still others, like Paris ISD, have not made a determination yet.
“We’re going to hold a district-wide meeting on Monday to evaluate, so I don’t have an answer today,” Hohenberger said on Friday. “We need to take time in figuring out the best course of action.”
Despite the two-week suspension, the UIL hopes to make up all games that are missed during the break. Even if all goes according to plan, though, that could be a difficult prospect, local athletic directors say.
“They haven’t moved the deadlines so you’re going to have baseball teams that might need to play four or so games in a week,” Allensworth said. “Teams like Chisum with turf fields, they’re going to be getting a lot of use out of them.”
Athletics are not the only part of high school being put on hold as communities take preventative measures against the spread of the pandemic; academics are also seeing effects. All UIL music events scheduled in the two-week window have also been suspended, and the state wind ensemble festival has been cancelled. Many UIL-sanctioned academic events, such as district academic and speech meets, have also been rescheduled.
Also on Friday, all Lamar County school districts — as well as Detroit, Rivercrest and Clarksville ISDs in Red River County; Honey Grove ISD in Fannin County; Cooper ISD in Delta County; Paris Junior College and Trinity Christian Academy — elected to extend spring break by an extra week.
“Because we view the health and safety of our students and staff as our top priority, we believe that it is in the best interest to postpone the return from spring break at this time,” Paris ISD Assistant Superintendent Althea Dixon said in a release.
For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, which declared a pandemic March 10, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.
In the United States, 1,629 cases of COVID-19 have been reported with 41 deaths, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports. Cases have been identified in 46 states and Washington DC.
“It’s going to be a challenge,” Weddle said. “But that’s what athletics is about — teaching kids to adjust and overcome. And that’s what we’ll do.”
