My Plates has debuted two new Texas A&M license plate designs for Aggies across Texas to enjoy. Both new designs have been developed in conjunction with the university, and both proudly feature the Texas A&M official logo with different background colors and slogans.
The first plate features the traditional Aggie Maroon background with the famous “Gig’em Aggies” slogan. This design has the flexibility to allow up to seven alpha-numeric letters on the plate. Most plates in Texas only allow up to six, so the flexibility of this extra letter allows fans to say more with seven.
The second plate features a striking black background with a larger A&M logo and the university’s “Home of the 12th Man” trademark. This design allows up to six alpha-numeric characters on the plate. The black design has been selected to allow Aggies another option to color-compliment their vehicles while still proudly showing their Aggie pride.
According to My Plates, the top five most popular specialty plate designs in Texas all feature a black background with white lettering. “The black background looks cool and distinctive and matches well with every vehicle color” said Steve Farrar, president of My Plates.
Texas A&M is already the number one selling official trademark plate brand within the My Plates program. Texas A&M outsells all others including the Dallas Cowboys, the Houston Texans, the San Antonio Spurs and all other college brands including the University of Texas. Aggies leading the way is nothing new, with Texas A&M having held the top spot for College/Sports plates in the My Plates program since they first launched in 2010.
“We believe the introduction of the black background in conjunction with the Aggie Maroon plate will truly resonate with our former students and fans. Aggies love the university and its traditions, and we hope they’ll show off their Aggie pride with these two new designs” said Kyle Pope, Texas A&M’s Director of Collegiate Licensing and Brand Development.
Aside from representing the university, a portion of the proceeds from the sales of the two new designs benefit Texas A&M University and scholarships.
These new Maroon and Black designs will be available to purchase today.
Aggies who wish to be one of the first to order these designs may do so at www.myplates.com/aggieplates or visit www.aggieplates.tamu.edu. Both A&M plate designs start as low as only $50/year when purchased annually or as little as $35/year when purchased for a 5-year term.
Since November 2009, Texans have purchased more than 450,000 My Plates, putting more than $80M in the general revenue fund, which helps pay for services for all Texans.
