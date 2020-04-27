Ivy Smith, 68, of Paris, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020, at Legends Healthcare Center.
A graveside service has been set for Friday, May 1, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Providence Cemetery. No formal visitation has been set. Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.