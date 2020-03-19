Paris Community Theatre: Has postponed Children’s Theatre classes and rehearsals for “Cabaret,” until March 23. No cancellations are planned at this time.
Paris Junior College Drama Department: Pyro PlayFest auditions and performances have been postponed indefinitely.
Valley of the Caddo Museum: Closed to the public through the end of March.
High Strung Bluegrass: Third Saturday show, March 21, cancelled.
Kiwanis Club of Paris 75th Anniversary Celebration: 6:30 p.m. March 24, at Paris High School, 2255 S. Collegiate Drive, postponed. Regularly scheduled club meetings cancelled through April 30.
Red River Valley Amateur Radio Club: 10 a.m., March 28, Paris Municipal Courtroom, 2910 Clarksville St., cancelled.
Sam Bell Maxey House State Historic Site: All events cancelled through April 30. Site remains open.
United Way Volunteer Income Tax Assistance: Closed. Will reopen if possible before the end of tax season.
Lamar County Meals on Wheels: Closed to the public, cClients will still receive meals.
Red River Chapter Texas Master Naturalists Orientation: 6 p.m., March 19, Community Room at the Deport, 1125 Bonham St. Cancelled.
Paris Junior College Piano, Voice and Guitar Music Student Recital: 7 p.m., April 27, J. Emory Shaw Recital Hall, PJC campus, cancelled.
Paris Junior College Spring Choir Concert: 6 p.m., April 28, Deshong Chapel, PJC campus, cancelled.
Paris Public Library: All children’s and adult programs and use of the Gallery meeting room cancelled. Public
Send news cancellations or postponements to The Paris News, P.O. Box 1078, Paris, TX 75461; email to editor@theparisnews.com; or fax to 903-785-1263.
