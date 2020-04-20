Paris Mayor Steve Clifford earlier tonight revealed plans for COVID-19 testing for residents in Paris, Lamar County and beyond.
Although the mayor was not clear of an exact timeline for the 5,000 antibody tests ordered last week after Paris City Council gave its approval, Clifford did release information about his plan via a Facebook post.
It is not clear whether Clifford’s plan must first be cleared with City Council.
“After consulting with several medical experts, I have decided to offer this testing for a minimal charge of $25, which doesn’t quite cover our costs,” Clifford stated in a Facebook post.
The offer of $25 tests will be made possible by the use of volunteers at a testing site tentatively to be set up at Thomas Justiss Elementary School, 401 18th St. NW.
Clifford shared his testing plan as follows:
“Our plan is to allow people to register online,” Clifford said. “You will fill out a questionnaire and will submit a payment online. You will be given a time window to come by for testing. When you enter the testing facility, you will show your ID through the window to a person who will confirm that you have paid and are eligible for testing. You will then drive to a station where you will roll down your window and extend your hand to the healthcare professional. This person will perform a small finger stick and collect a drop of your blood. This will be tested, and you will receive a phone call probably within an hour telling you the results and what they mean.”
For more information on the mayor’s testing plan, see the Tuesday printed edition of The Paris News.
