Jack Lee Echols, 77, of Paris, died at 3:50 p.m. on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
At Jack’s request, no memorial service will be held. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home.
Jack was born on Aug. 25, 1942, in Paris, to Leslie Ray and Reba Bryant Echols.
He graduated from Paris High School in 1960 and attended Paris Junior College following his service in the Army National Guard in the early 60’s.
Mr. Echols married Gayle Miller Hall on March 25, 1988 in Las Vegas, Nevada. He was an independent Tom’s Peanut distributor employed by Paris Snax Sales and also built homes and worked for National Hardware. Jack was an avid golfer playing golf as often as he could. He was a member of the Church of Christ.
Survivors include his wife, Gayle Echols, of Paris; one daughter, Ann Fullingim and husband, Les, of Paris; two daughters, that he raised as his own, Terri York and husband, Robert and Tammi Cope, all of Chandler, Texas; one step-son, Michael Hall and wife, Nannette, of Paris; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one brother, Ed Echols, of Grand Prairie; and his “pup son”, Dirk.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Ray Echols and his wife, Jan; and another sister-in-law, Lynda Echols.
Online condolences may be made to the Echols family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.