In the worst day since Covid-19 reporting began in March, the Paris/Lamar County Health District is reporting another death in addition to 19 more cases, including an infant.
The death brings total deaths to 13 with 10 related to nursing homes.
The 19 cases reported today include a 1-year-old male along with eight other males ages 25, 26, 32, 40, 50,, 52 ,56, and 57. Ten reported female cases include ages 24,26, 26, 27,32,40,51, and 58. The age of the 10th female is expected with a Friday report.
As of today, 118 positive cases have recovered.
The breakdown of reported cases by gender and age follows.
- 0-9 1 male
- 10-19 2 male 4 female
- 20-29- 12 male 21 females
- 30-39- 17 males 18 females
- 40-49 7 male 19 females
- 50-59 15 males 15 females
- 60-69 15 males 22 females
- 70-79 7 males 13 females
- 80 + 6 males 5 females
