Mary Maxine Howard-Moneyhun, 86, of Paris, Texas, passed away on March 30, 2020, at her home in Paris.
Mary was born on July 21, 1933, to Mack and Mary Lillian Scott Gore in Tyler, Texas.
Sewing was truly a joy and hobby for her. She blessed many with that gift, she even sewed shirts for Buck Owens. In the 1970s she worked at Marathon LeTourneau Technology. She then worked at Texas Instruments in quality assurance until her retirement in 1992. Twenty-five years after leaving LeTourneau, she received a call to come back and train new employees.
She is survived by daughter-in-law, Jean Moneyhun, of Paris; one sister, Wanda Lee, of Missouri; nephew, Clay Cross (Shirley), of Fort Worth; five grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and three great-great-great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by two sons, George Nathan Moneyhun and Harold Thelbert Moneyhun; and her parents.
The family would like to give appreciation to Maxine’s care givers, Tonya Bateman, Lisa Walton and Darla Parson, for going above and beyond their job requirements.
She will be loved and missed by many.
And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain. (Rev. 21:4)
There are no services scheduled. An online guest registry is available at rodenpryor.com.
