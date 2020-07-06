Debbie Sisson, age 60, of Clarksville, passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Debbie was born on May 21, 1960, in Clarksville, to John Wayne and Ada Barton Jones.
Debbie was a very loving and thoughtful person who never greeted anyone without a smile. She treasured any and all time spent with her grandkids, who brought her so much joy. She loved watching them participate in all of their activities, and was so proud of all of them. She was a lover of all animals, especially her own. She enjoyed camping and taking drives out to the lake and looking out at the water.
Debbie and James were married on Dec. 6, 1991 and share a very loving marriage, family and life together. She will be incredibly missed by all who knew her and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her father.
The family received friends on Saturday, July 4, 2020, at Annona First Baptist Church.
Funeral services were at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 4, 2020, at Annona First Baptist Church, with the Rev. Deanie Lambert officiating. Burial was in Fairview Cemetery under the direction of Clarksville Funeral Home.
Pallbearers were Trevor Roberts, Justin Luman, Shane Henderson, Brandon Kuhlengel, Paxton Chaney and Jeffrey Sisson.
Honorary Pallbearers were the Men of Annona First Baptist Church.
Survivors include her mother, Ada Barton Jones, of Clarksville; her husband, James Sisson, of Clarksville; two sons, David Crawford and wife, Brittney, of Rosalie and Jeffrey Sisson and wife, Miranda, of Temple; her daughter, Alicia Chaney and husband, Paxton, of McGregor; two sisters, Susan Tyler and husband, Les, of Wylie and Diann Cortez and husband, Jorge, of Annona; two brothers, Billy Wayne Jones and wife, Cheryl, of Clarksville and Wendell Jones, of Clarksville; and eight grandchildren, Kinsley Crawford, Haven Crawford, Caleb Sawyer, Paxton Chaney Jr., Barrett Chaney, Emric Chaney, Hannah Sisson and Jakobe Sisson.
Online condolences may be made to the Sisson family at clarksvillefuneralhome.com.
